NBT Bank Free Thursdays Summer Concert Series kicks-off with "Victor Wainwright and the Train"

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 5th, 2018

NORWICH – The 2018 NBT Bank Free Thursdays Summer Concert Series will kick-off at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Norwich's East Park with the musical stylings of "Victor Wainwright and The Train" following a commemorative community block party presented by the Chenango Blues Association at 6:30 p.m.

Victor Wainwright and The Train will take to the stage following the block party commemorating the first summer concert of the series, featuring free Nina's pizza, Gilligan's ice cream by the Norwich cheer team, hot dogs by the Norwich Rotary, and Cabot's Cheese by Cabot's Community Team in East Park while supplies last.

The concert will be the first of nine in the series running every Thursday night through the end of the month of August.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook