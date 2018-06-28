Evans finishes 6-under to win Afton Golf Club Championship

AFTON – Hitting the lowest rounds on back-to-back days, Bryan Evans was able to secure the 2018 Afton Golf Club Men’s Championship flight over the weekend. Evans was the only representative to hit a round below the course par-72.

Evans shot a 71 for the opening-round on Saturday. He came back Sunday carrying his game from the day before and bettered it as he finished the day with a 6-under-par 67.

Will Harmon and Travis Colburn tied for second. Colburn held second place on the leader-board at the conclusion of day one, shooting a 78. That was just two strokes better than Harmon’s 80 on Saturday.