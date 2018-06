SMYRNA The 100th year of the Smyrna Citizens Band will begin on July 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the Red Raville Bandstand over the Library.

Featured selections at this concert will include: Overland (Smyrna Citizens Band March), King and I, America the Beautiful, Rolling Thunder, Music Man, Armed Forces on Parade, Jumbalyia, God Bless America, Somewhere in Time, Guadacanal March, Fifth of Beethoven, Air For Band, Marche Fantastique, And All That Jazz, From Sea to Shining Sea, and On Parade.