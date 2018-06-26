Driver who killed passenger in DWI crash pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 26th, 2018

NORWICH – A Binghamton man who admitted to being drunk following a fatal crash that left his passenger, his brother, dead, was sentenced Monday in Chenango County Court.

Sean M. Martin, 33, of Binghamton, was sentenced to 90 days incarceration with five years post-release supervision on Monday after driving while intoxicated and crashing, ultimately killing his brother in the process.

Court officials reported Martin entered a guilty plea on April 27, to vehicular manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.

Martin admitted that on September 24, 2017 around 4 p.m. while on State Highway 41 in the Town of Greene, he had a blood alcohol content of .19, more than double the legal limit. Martin said he was driving with his brother as a passenger in the vehicle and after taking a sharp turn the car rolled over.


