Crismatt coasts as Rumble Ponies get back in the win column

TRENTON – Binghamton snapped a season-long eight-game losing streak Thursday night in Trenton, scoring the game’s first seven runs in a 7-1 victory. Nabil Crismatt spearheaded the winning effort, tossing eight innings to end a string of back-to-back losing starts. The win caps the Rumble Ponies weeklong road trip to Hartford and Trenton.

For the second time in the last nine games, Binghamton was first to score. Their first hit of the game arrived in the second inning as did their first run. John Mora took a 2-0 pitch from Brian Keller, sending over the right field wall for his third home run of the season.

Already ahead 1-0, the Ponies provided plenty of support for Crismatt in the next two innings. Champ Stuart jolted the offense in the third inning by gracefully laying down a bunt on the third-base side for a single. After a Levi Michael walk, Kevin Taylor made it a 2-0 game by singling in Stuart. Josh Allen followed with a line drive up the middle that grazed Keller’s back before continuing into centerfield, earning the Ponies a 3-0 lead. With two outs and two on, Tomas Nido joined the party, singling home Taylor to make it 4-0.

While Crismatt plowed through the Thunder lineup, the Binghamton bats continued to roll in the fourth. Jhoan Urena began the inning with his second home run of the road trip, this one from the left side of the plate to make it 5-0. Stuart reached on a one walk, before Michael pushed him to third with a single. Stuart would touch home with Taylor at the plate on Keller’s wild pitch, before Taylor brought in Michael with another single. The Rumble Ponies led 7-0 at the end of four frames.

Crismatt (8-4) twirled eight innings, allowing just five hits. His only blemish came in the sixth inning on Abiatal Avelino’s leadoff home run, Trenton’s only extra-base hit. The right-handed Colombian whiffed a season-best nine Thunder in the win.

Keller (5-5) only made it through four innings in his first appearance since a brief disabled list stint. In his second straight start against the Rumble Ponies, he coughed up seven runs on eight hits.

Corey Taylor finished the night by pitching a perfect ninth inning.

Binghamton (35-36) returns to the Southern Tier to begin a weeklong homestand starting Friday night against Hartford. RHP Justin Dunn duels RHP Peter Lambert for the second time this week with first pitch at NYSEG Stadium scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s first win since June 10 (also a series-ender at Trenton)…Nabil Crismatt’s eight innings is the deepest a Rumble Ponies starter has gone this season…Josh Allen has a hit in each of his first six games with Binghamton.