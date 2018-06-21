Action packed six division show at AMP to be presented by the NYSSCA

AFTON – This coming Friday, June 22, the Afton Motorsports Park (AMP) will present an action packed six division show of racing. Competing on the smooth racing surface of AMP will be the ZMK Construction Modifieds, Chambers & O’ Hara Open Sportsman, Butler Auto Sales Crate Sportsman, The Trophy Guy IMCA Modifieds, Rinker Insurance Agency Street Stocks, and the Four Cylinder Trucks. The fine folks of the New York State Stock Car Association (NYSSCA) is sponsoring the evening of racing.

NYSSCA, under the direction of John Keegan, is an association that helps any racer who is a member and is injured at the race track. NYSSCA steps in to assist the injured party until they are able to get back on their feet. Drivers, owners, crew members, members of the media, track promoters, race fans can all become members of NYSSCA by joining for just $25 per year. All monies collected go directly to injured people associated with racing.