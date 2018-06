NORWICH – The United Church of Christ in Norwich will host the American Association of Retired Persons’ Driver Safety Course on Monday and Wednesday.

The 6-hour course will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day,and attendees must attend both days to qualify for the certificate which is earned with course completion. Each class will be held at The United Church of Christ on 11 West Main Street, in Norwich New York.