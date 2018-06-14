Three Chenango students named to Potsdam President's List

CHENANGO COUNTY – Three Chenango County students were named to the Potsdam University President's List after the spring semester this year.

Norwich High School graduates Brooke Anderson and Cade Shea, along with Oxford High School graduate and Brandon Lummis, were each named to the Potsdam President's List after maintaining grade point averages of at least 3.5 percent and satisfactorily completing at least 12 credit hours.

Shea and Lummis graduated with Potsdam's Class of 2018 in May, with degrees in Computer Science and Criminal Justice, respectively.