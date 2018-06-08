Celebration as Rogers Environmental Education Center marks 50 year anniversary

SHERBURNE – All are invited to join Friends of Rogers in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Rogers Environmental Education Center.

“The 'Golden Anniversary’ of Rogers Center is truly a cause for celebration,” said Friends of Rogers Executive Director Simon Solomon.

A commemorative weekend of activities will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and culminate in a birthday celebration at 3:30 p.m., with official dignitaries and special recognition paid to the center's first director, John Weeks.

Coincidentally, New York State has designated Saturday as Get Outdoors Day. Saturday' will features a diverse sampling of recreational activities at Rogers Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Solomon said the celebration was a collaboration with the Adventure NY initiative and a number of hands-on demonstrations will be taking place. They include demonstrations on archery, bird watching, how to set up a camp, build a fire, fishing, gardening, hiking, nature photography, outdoor safety, and paddling, among others.

John Weeks, the founding director of Rogers Environmental Education Center, is the featured artist for this year’s Sherburne Arts Festival, a separate event also happening on Saturday in downtown Sherburne.