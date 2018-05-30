Norwich murder case won't see a jury until fall 2018, at the earliest

NORWICH – Chenango County Court officials said the trial for the defendants charged with murdering an 11-year-old Morris girl won’t begin until later this year, at the earliest.

On July 30, 2017, police responded to a 911 call claiming Jacelyn O’Conner had gone into cardiac arrest. O’Conner was dead when police arrived, and after an investigation, two men were charged with raping and murdering her.

Both men are accused of tampering with evidence and making statements in an attempt to deceive police officers, as police say the two waited at least 15 minutes after O’Conner’s death before allegedly staging a 911 phone call.

Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, 34, of Norwich, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree rape, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a sexual performance by a child, and making a false written statement.