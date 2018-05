SOUTH NEW BERLIN – The South New Berlin Horseshoe League is underway for the 2018 summer season. The teams are headed into their fifth week of action on Wednesday, May 30. Currently, after their May 23 schedule, Mike Mead and Barry Conant lead the league by a half of a game.

Following right behind them for second is team Aces (Robert Glover and Pete Green) and in third is Lloyd BBQ (George and Jared Hanslmaier.