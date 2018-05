SOUTH NEW BERLIN – White Store Church and Evergreen Cemetery is inviting the public to attend its Memorial Day service on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Pastor Kurt Funke, who is also Officiating President/Vice President of Evergreen Cemetery Association and White Store Church (ECWSC), will lead the services, with remarks from author Sharon Donahe, veteran Ted Ellingsen, and ECWSC Treasurer Patricia Greene.