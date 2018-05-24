American Legion announces New Berlin Memorial Day services

Frank Speziale Photo NEW BERLIN – The Frank H. Arnold Post 348 of the American Legion has announced retired Major General Peter Lennon will be the guest speaker at Memorial Day services slated for Monday, May 28 in the Village of New Berlin. Lennon served 40 years with the U.S. Army and was stationed in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bosnia.

Memorial Day observances will kick-off at 9:30 a.m., with a parade beginning at Hyde Park and proceeding south down North Main Street before entering the Milford Academy School lawn on South Main Street.

Frank H. Arnold Post 438 members are requesting that participants in the parade fall in in the following order: American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, veterans, the Unadilla Valley School Band, Brownies, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Pittsfield Fire Department, New Berlin Fire Department, and any other organization or unit that would like to participate.