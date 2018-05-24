Bobcats move one game closer to the Section IV crown

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 24th, 2018

Frank Speziale Photo

BAINBRIDGE – The Lady Bobcats took control of Thursday’s Section IV quarterfinal game earlier and never looked back, running away with a 12-3 win over the fifth-seeded Moravia.

Bainbridge-Guilford’s Morgan Neidig meant business in the circle against Moravia as she allowed just one hit in her six-and-a-third innings’ work. Neidig received a 7-0 run cushion at the end of the fourth inning and cruised the rest of the way.

The Bobcats offensive added another five to scoreboard in the sixth inning, securing their 12-3 victory at the plate.


