Purple Tornado speed does enough damage at STAC Championships

VESTAL – While the Corning boys and Vestal girls teams may have claimed the team titles at the Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) Championships last week, the Norwich girls and boys track and field athletes performed above their standards, shocking some of the other teams at the large meet in Vestal.

Zack Race, Norwich’s speedster in the short distance races, was the only competitor of the entire meet to win two individual events on the track.

Watching Race start – in any of his races – many think they may have a chance against him in an event because of the way he gets off the starting blocks. However, once Race finds his stride, he is past the other competitors and racing against only the stopwatch.

Breaking his own record in the 100 meter event for the school record he set earlier this season, Race dashed to a time of 10.7 seconds. At the Quinney Invite at Sidney, Race clocked in a time of 10.75 to beat the school record he set last season at the New York State Championships with a 10.9.

Shortly after running the 100 meter final, Race took the track for the 200 meter dash.

Chatting with him before the meet started, Race said he wanted to wanted to run a time that would qualify him for the national meet in Greensboro, NC later this year. The time to qualify for the 200 meter event is 21.8 seconds.

Race won the event at STAC Championships with a 21.93, just .13 of a second over the qualifying time.

What makes everything Race does this season remarkable – more than just the times and speeds that he shows – is he is running with a knee that is not 100-percent healthy.