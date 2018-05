Matt Beckwith Photo

SYRACUSE – Cody Beckwith pitched a complete game, allowing zero runs, and striking out eight Bishop Ludden batters as Sherburne-Earlville took home a 3-0 win in the first round of the Section III Class C tournament Monday afternoon.

Offensively, Dawson Lagoe led the way for the Marauders. In the second inning, Lagoe drove in two teammates with one of his two hits for the game to give S-E a 2-0 lead early in the contest.