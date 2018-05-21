Tonkin’s misfortune gives Afton modified win to Smith

AFTON – The second week of racing at the Afton Motorsports Park saw three new feature winners in the modified and both sportsman divisions. While in the Street Stock, IMCA Modified, and Four Cylinder Truck divisions there were repeat feature winners.

The ZMK Construction Modified feature saw Rusty Smith inherit the lead when leader Brett Tonkin broke a rear end with nine laps to go. Smith went on to the popular win over JR Hurlburt, Mitch Gibbs, Jeremy Smith, and Darwin R. Greene.

The Chambers & O’ Hara Open Sportsman feature was all Brian Mady who won his first ever Afton feature, and Mady led flag to flag over Tyler Hart, Brandon Kuhn, Steve Andersen, and Bill Spoonhower.

The Butler Auto Sales Crate Sportsman feature saw defending track champion Cody Clark take the win over Corey Cormier, Gary Smith, Matt Roberts, and Tyler Ward.

The Rinker Insurance Agency Street Stocks for the second week in a row the win went to Butch Green in the Holcomb Racing entry over Dustin Harris, Jerry Lobdell, Jr., Shawn Boynton, and Dave Cronk.

The Trophy Guy IMCA Modifieds saw James Cornell take the feature win for the second week in a row over Tyler Stoddard, Beau Ballard, Tim Vandemark, and Bill Nichols.

The Four Cylinder Truck feature also for the second week in a row was captured by Ralph Cuozzo over Bob Crandall, Jeff Young, Brandon Loucks, and Pete Christensen.

Rusty Smith and Brett Tonkin brought the Modified 30 lap feature field to green with Tonkin grabbing the lead over Smith, Paul Jensen, JR Hurlburt, and Nick Nye. Hurlburt got past Jensen for third on lap six and set sail after the leading duo.

With the race staying under green flag conditions the Smith car was becoming quicker and quicker each passing lap and on lap ten he got past Tonkin for the lead. Smith entered heavy lap traffic one lap later but he sliced through these cars with ease to keep a comfortable lead.

The first yellow of the race came out on lap 13 as Jensen and Nye both got tangled up with a lap car to end both of their nights.