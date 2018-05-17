Lady Bobcats held to 3 hits in the defensive battle with Lumberjacks at MAC Championship

DEPOSIT – When the two teams met earlier this season, Deposit topped Bainbridge-Guilford 10-0. With the Midstate Athletic Conference (MAC) Championship on the line for this matchup, the Bobcats and the Lumberjacks entered into a defensive duel on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the first inning, Deposit’s B Martin scored the first run of the game when her teammate Kyra Martin sent a fly ball to center field.

One frame later, Bryn Martin hit a hard ground ball to center field. Rachel Davis scored and Mikayla Martin rounded third to follow suit. Bobcats’ center fielder Jill Cannistra fired the ball into her catcher Megan Palmatier and threw out Mikayla Martin at home, ending the Lumberjacks rally.