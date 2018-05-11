Buchek, Windsor shut down Purple Tornado bats; Marauders downed in extra inning

WINDSOR – Head coach of Norwich varsity baseball Rich Turnbull said earlier this season that Windsor’s Tim Buchek is one of the top players in the STAC Conference. Tuesday night, Turnbull’s statement was proved true by the play of the Black Knight in Windsor’s 9-1 win over the visiting Purple Tornado.

Buchek started on the mound for the home team and allowed just two Norwich hits while issuing 14 strike outs in his full six innings of work.

At the plate, he helped his own cause by going 3-for-3 with two of those hits being home runs.

Buchek’s first one came in the second inning, sending a shot over the fence with the bases loaded for a grand slam. His second was a two-run homer that came in the fifth when Windsor already had a 6-0 lead.

Norwich’s Tanner Franklin was the lone batter to have a hit in the game, recording both Tornado hits in the ball game. Franklin hit for a single in the fourth and another in the sixth.