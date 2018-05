NORWICH – ACHIEVE Day Habilitation will be holding its annual Hanging Basket fundraiser for the months of May and June.

This Thursday and Friday, Day Habilitation will be holding a sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Day Habilitation Building. The fundraiser will have hanging baskets on site, as well as vouchers for those who would rather pick their own.

All proceeds of this fundraiser will go to the Day Habilitation's recreational programs.