Purple Tornado netters swat Yellowjackets on senior night

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – After Wednesday’s match, The Purple Tornado tennis team is one step closer to winning their division after beating Oneonta 6-1.

Before the match, Norwich’s head coach John Stewart and the Purple underclassman honored their three seniors – Austin Benenati, Josiah Shaver and Zayn Harper – for their years of play in the program. Stewart also honored special guests, Charles Stewart and Charlie Miers.

Norwich won easily, taking 6 of the 7 points and improving their record to an undefeated 7-0 record in the division.