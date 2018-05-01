Reuben reads from book; discusses self-publishing at library talk

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 1st, 2018

NORWICH – Afton based author Shelly Reuben visited three Chenango County libraries this weekend to launch her tenth and newest book, "My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree."

Reuben's final talk was on Sunday at Guernsey Memorial Library as she read an excerpt from her novel, answered questions from the audience, and described her experience as a self-publishing author.

Accompanying Reuben at the talks was her pet ferret, Homer, who inspired a character in her new book.

Although she said she doesn't like when authors read excerpts from their books, Reuben went on to describe a scene where a homeless ferret, Winston, "adopts" a girl in a park and said, "I figure with Homer here to be my co-author – and it's such an enchanting little scene – I figure I can't resist, today I'm going to read."


