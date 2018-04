NORWICH – T-Rx 145 robotics team have earned a lottery bid to compete in the FIRST Robotics Championship in Detroit from April 25 to 28.

The team – comprised of students and mentors from Norwich High School, as well as participants from Sherburne-Earlville, Unadilla Valley, and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton – first learned of their lottery bid conducted by FIRST robotics on March 22.