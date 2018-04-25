Chenango County Sheriff’s Office recognizes officers

NORWICH – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office held its 26th annual award ceremony on April 13, with 80 law enforcement members recognized for their work and daily struggles in the criminal justice system.

The award ceremony took place at the Northeast Classic Car Museum and began with Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr. recognizing the difficulty of the tasks the sheriff’s office is responsible for completing on a daily basis while understaffed.

Cutting said the sheriff’s office has entered a time of constant hiring and training, where the office loses an average of 23 people a year.