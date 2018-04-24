Child Advocacy Center recognizes child abuse prevention month

NORWICH – In raising awareness of child abuse prevention month, Chenango County’s Child Advocacy Center has placed blue and silver pinwheels throughout the community, held abuse prevention events, and received an award by the Chenango County Board of Supervisors.

The Norwich Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit agency whose primary goal is to provide a safe, child friendly atmosphere to children who are victims of a crime; via sexual/physical or witness to violence. Its referrals come from local law enforcement and child protective services.