4-hit day for Thornton and Barber leads Lady Bobcats past Lady Purple Tornado

NORWICH – Kori Thornton and Bree Barber each recorded four hits against the Purple Tornado pitchers Saturday afternoon, leading the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats to a 12-1 win.

Thornton singled in her first three at-bats and added a double in the seventh, while Barber singled twice and doubled twice.

Bainbridge-Guilford started the scoring in the first inning when Megan Palmatier drove in two when she singled. The Bobcats added two run in the second and one in the fifth before tallying five in the sixth inning, their highest scoring inning of the game.

Thornton, Jillian Cannistra, Kassidy Davy, and Ashley Matthews each recorded RBIs in the frame.

Norwich scored their lone run in the bottom of the second inning. Airelle Jacqutte lined a shot to right field in the fifth pitch of her plate appearance and sprinted the base-path for a triple. She later scored as Ava Granquist hit a line drive single to the second baseman.

Thornton led the Bobcats to victory in the pitcher’s circle, only surrendering the one Tornado run on four hits over five innings of work while striking out four and walking one. Morgan Neidig threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.