GMU heading to state finals for mock trial

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 23rd, 2018

NORWICH – After a close battle, the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (GMU) Mock Trial Team ended-up on-top in their final regional mock trial match before heading to the state arena.

On April 20 in the Chenango County Courthouse, GMU won their final regional round in the New York State mock trial competition. Chenango County's regional champions now have the opportunity to travel to Albany and face off against other regions around the state. The state finals will take place between May 13 and May 15 at the James T. Foley Federal Courthouse in Albany.

According to GMU's Mock Trial Coach Raquel Norton, while this is her first year as the team's coach, the student's hard work and dedication along with help from the prior year's coach has made the team's success possible.


