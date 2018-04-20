Eight indicted for felony crimes

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 20th, 2018

NORWICH – Eight defendants were indicted for felonies this week, including two accused of selling cocaine, another accused of stealing a dog during a home burglary, and a school employee accused of stealing funds from the Norwich School District.

One of the indictments described the forgery and larceny that allegedly took place at the Perry Brown School, but failed to mention that the alleged perpetrator remains an employee.

Rebecca L. Evans, 49, of Norwich was indicted for five counts of second-degree forgery, a class D felony, and one count of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

Allegedly, from October 2015 to March 2018, Evans used her treasurer position for the Purple Tornado Community Team to forge a signature on five checks with the intent to steal $10,298.40. Evans was charged with the thefts after the Purple Tornado Community Team President Tyler Brown, reviewed bank statements, noticed discrepancies, and went to the police.


