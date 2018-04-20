Romano handcuffs Rumble Ponies in finale

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire starter Jordan Romano stymied Binghamton’s bats for seven innings and guided the Fisher Cats past the Rumble Ponies, 5-2, on Thursday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. The Ponies were held to four hits in the rubber game loss.

For the seventh time in their last eight games, the Rumble Ponies allowed the first run. Andrew Guillotte opened the first inning with a single against Andrew Church, took two bases on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on Cavan Biggio’s sacrifice fly.

New Hampshire added to the lead with a two-spot in the fourth inning. With runners at the corners, Max Pentecost shot an RBI single into left. Harold Ramirez tacked on after the tiebreaking hit with a run-producing fielder’s choice to short.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 36% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook