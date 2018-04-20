Romano handcuffs Rumble Ponies in finale

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire starter Jordan Romano stymied Binghamton’s bats for seven innings and guided the Fisher Cats past the Rumble Ponies, 5-2, on Thursday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. The Ponies were held to four hits in the rubber game loss.

For the seventh time in their last eight games, the Rumble Ponies allowed the first run. Andrew Guillotte opened the first inning with a single against Andrew Church, took two bases on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on Cavan Biggio’s sacrifice fly.

New Hampshire added to the lead with a two-spot in the fourth inning. With runners at the corners, Max Pentecost shot an RBI single into left. Harold Ramirez tacked on after the tiebreaking hit with a run-producing fielder’s choice to short.