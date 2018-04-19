City leans towards creating new policy for sewer bill relief

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Common Council continued its conversations at its regular meeting Tuesday night regarding the city's policy for offering relief to residents who encounter catastrophic situations resulting in excessive sewer bills.

The conversations were spurred by two instances in a 14-week span where Benedict's Corporation and a property of St. Bartholomew's Church each had leaks that were not immediately discovered and resulted in a sewer bill three times more than average, although it was proved in both cases that the water did not enter the sewer system.

City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike said rather than having every customer who is afflicted by excessive sewer bills come before the council to ask for relief, the city is looking at preparing a new policy that will better help the finance department, department of public works, and the city's residents.

"I know it's unusual to have two in a span of 12, 14-weeks, but it does happen, so we're going to try to rectify that," said Carnrike. "And it's for the sewer portion only. If you have a water leak and the water is running, you're paying for the water, you're just not paying sewer."