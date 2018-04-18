McNeil powers, Bashlor slams door, Ponies end skid

MANCHESTER, NH – Jeff McNeil blasted a pair of home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth, to send the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a skid-snapping 4-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Tyler Bashlor notched a four-out save, stranding the potential tying run on third base to end Binghamton’s five-game losing streak.

With the game tied at three in the eighth, McNeil struck for the second time, drilling a 1-1 pitch from Justin Shafer over the wall in right-center. The longball cemented McNeil’s first career multiple home run game. The third baseman had put Binghamton on the board with a solo shot in the third.

Owning a one-run advantage, Binghamton leaned on their bullpen and defense to shut the door. Lourdes Gurriel started the bottom of the eighth with a bloop down the left-field line, but was gunned down by Tim Tebow attempting to stretch the hit into a double. Despite the play, New Hampshire put two runners aboard against Binghamton’s pen. Bashlor stranded both and ended the threat by retiring Conor Panas.

In the ninth, Juan Kelly doubled down the left-field line. Pinch-runner Gunnar Heidt was sacrificed to third, setting the table for the heart of the Fisher Cats lineup. Bashlor struck out Bo Bichette and induced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to fly out to end the game.

In addition to his strong throw in the eighth, Tim Tebow added a pair of doubles, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Austin McGeorge (1-0) collected the win out of the bullpen with 1-2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Bashlor earned his first save of the season.

Shafer (1-1) suffered the loss in relief.

Binghanton starter Marcos Molina labored through four innings in the no-decision. The Rumble Ponies starter allowed two runs on six hits and threw 84 pitches before handing off to the bullpen.

The Rumble Ponies (4-5) continue their visit to Manchester on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Joseph Shaw takes the mound against RHP Francisco Rios. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Matt Oberste joined the Rumble Ponies from Las Vegas (AAA) prior to the game and homered in his second at-bat…Peter Alonso’s RBI single in the fifth ended an 0-for-20 stretch for Binghamton with runners in scoring position…the five-game losing streak was Binghamton’s longest since 2014