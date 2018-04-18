Bobcats tennis sweeps up first match of season against Hancock

HANCOCK – The Bobcats tennis team saw the playing surface for the first time this season and walked away with a clean sweep, winning the match 5-0 over Hancock.

Bainbridge-Guilford’s first singles player Jared Pruskowski took down Hancock’s Michael Argiros in straight sets, giving the Bobcats their first win of the match.

Dadeon Canfield of B-G also won at second doubles in straight sets but needed extra games in the second set against the Eagles’ Porter Crawson. After Canfield blanked Crawson in the first set, Crawson was determined to put up a fight. With the two battling it out, the set went in favor of Canfield with a final of 7-5 and gave B-G their second team point of the match.