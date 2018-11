SOUTH OTSELIC – Otselic Valley Central School will present a student led production, "An Evening of Theater: Short Plays and a Monologue," beginning at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.

The short plays include "Action News: Now with 10% More Action," "Bully-Bully," "A Bunch of Clowns," "Bystander Blues," and a monologue by OV senior Victoria Smith, "Let's Talk."