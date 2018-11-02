Alleged gas station robber faces indictment with eight others

NORWICH – Nine face indictments for felony crimes varying from gas station robbery to sexual assault.

• Timothy M. Adams, 34, of Sherburne was indicted for second-degree robbery, a class C felony, second-degree assault, a class D felony, tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, after he allegedly robbed a gas station in the Town of Sherburne.

According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, on October 8 at approximately 5:07 a.m. the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office received a robbery complaint at the Mirabito Convenience Store, located at 84 North Main St. in the Village of Sherburne.

Police said Adams forcibly stole lottery tickets, threw hot coffee in the face of the cashier, tore the tickets up, and put them in the trash when he fled.

"The suspect did not display a weapon, but appeared to have a large knife in a sheath on his waistband," said Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting. "Following the robbery, the suspect left the area traveling south bound on North Main St. in a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu."

After allegedly committing the crimes police said Adams fled on foot and made attempts to harm himself with a knife in nearby overgrown field before being taken into custody.

"K9 Jeroen tracked Adams for approximately 200 yards where he was located laying down in the field, and law enforcement administered first aid to the suspect until Sherburne EMS arrived," Cutting said. "Adams was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and detectives recovered several pieces of evidence from the robbery destroyed within the residence."