Guilty plea refused after man says he wants out of jail

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 1st, 2018

NORWICH – A Pitcher man appeared in Chenango County Court on Monday, and said even though he considers himself innocent, he'll plead guilty if it gets him out of jail.

Zane A. Marvin, 36, of Pitcher was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, after he allegedly drove to his ex-wife's house on June 20, parked near the front of the house, and stared into the home until the police were called.

Marvin was offered a split sentence of jail time, which he said would allow him to leave jail that day. He said the only reason he was going to plead guilty was so he could get out of jail, regardless of his innocence.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 37% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook