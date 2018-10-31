Trick or Treat times

Frank Speziale photo

City of Norwich: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Village of Greene: 5 p.m. 8 p.m. Village of Bainbridge: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Village of Afton: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Village of New Berlin: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Donuts and apple cider available at New Berlin Fire Department)

Village of Oxford: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Village of Sherburne: No designated times

Pictured: Cold rain and snow flurries could not dampen the spirits of those participating in the annual YMCA Halloween parade during the 20th Norwich Pumpkin Festival on Saturday. Costumes in some cases were chilling, as depicted by evil pumpkin and skeleton people raising severed heads, and in others were crafty and adorable, as seen here with a family of Wizard of Oz characters.