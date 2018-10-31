Chenango farm bureau holds 63rd annual meeting

GREENE – The Chenango County Farm Bureau (CCFB) held its 63rd annual meeting at the Silo in Greene on October 23, where it elected board members, passed and reaffirmed policies, and announced CCFB has won its 16th national award––more than any other county farm bureau in the nation.

CCFB President Bradd Vickers announced the local bureau was awarded its 16th American Farm Bureau County Activity of Excellence Award in recognition of its special presentation and project called "Animal Abuse 101 for Law Enforcement." The project will be nationally showcased at the 100th annual American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention from January 11 to 16, 2019 in New Orleans.

"When we won our first national award – keep in mind it's the American Farm Bureau and every other county and parish in the country compete for this thing – we thought, 'Wow, that's pretty fantastic.' Now we've won 16," said Vickers.

CCFB members were joined at the annual meeting by featured speaker and former New York State Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets Patrick M. Hooker, as well as Joe Angelino representing the office of Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, Chenango County Dairy Princess Morgan Homann, and five FFA students from Afton and Unadilla Valley.