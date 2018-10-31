Mother accused of murder requests bail review

NORWICH – Approximately a week before her husband is scheduled to appear for his murder trial, a mother co-defendant accused of killing her adopted child, had her bail reduced Monday.

Heather Franklin, 34, and Ernest Franklin 36, both of Guilford, are charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony, after allegedly killing their adopted 16-year-old child, and burning their house down to cover up the crime.

In court on Monday, Heather Franklin's Defense Attorney Mike Trosset argued that the district attorney's office's case has been weakened after medical evidence was reviewed by one of the defense's forensic witnesses and claimed her son's death may have been an accident.

Trosset said according to their witness, cyanide levels in the victim were higher than previously reported. He said the witnesses review shows the victim died during the fire, not before it, and a weakened case is a reason for bail reduction.