Chenango religious leaders to hold vigil against hate

NORWICH – The interfaith community of Norwich is holding a candlelight Vigil for Peace at 6 p.m., Thursday, on the steps of the Chenango County courthouse in Norwich’s West Park.

Faith leaders are asking for the community to help stop bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia.

“In essence, we are asking for tolerance and respect for all people and that we teach tolerance and respect for all people,” said leaders Wednesday.

There will be a memorial payer for the 11 victims who were slain Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and also for the two who were killed in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Investigators said the shootings are hate crimes.

The vigil will happen rain or shine. The public is encouraged to attend.

- Tyler Murphy, Evening Sun Managing Editor