Blackhawks move on to sectional semis with 5 game win over UV

OXFORD – For the third meeting this season, the Oxford Blackhawks and Unadilla Valley Storm volleyball teams have played five games matches to determine the winner. All three matches saw Oxford come out as the winners, including the 3-2 win for the Blackhawks but not without a battle from the Storm in each meeting.

“It is always great playing UV because it is always an exciting competition between the girls,” said Oxford’s head coach Kim Martin. “It was a great game for our last home match of the season.”

Tuesday’s match, a win-or-go home game, started out with Unadilla Valley firing first as Erin Kelly served up an ace to kick off the action but Oxford earned the serve one point later. Andrea Dempsey of the Blackhawks then placed a deep serve into the left side corner for an ace of her own to give her team a 2-1 lead.

Later in the first set, Oxford led 6-3 but UV’s Holly Carpenter took a swing for a nice kill to give the serve back to the Storm. At that point, the momentum shifted into the Unadilla Valley’s favor. Jenna Hitt kept the serve for six straight points, giving UV a 10-6 lead before the Blackhawks’ Martin called a time out to regroup her girls.

Following the quick break, the two teams exchanged a few points before Sierra Schrag helped the Storm extend their lead to 13-8. In fact, it was the serving points by all Unadilla Valley players the allowed them to gain the big lead as the team as whole recorded several aces during the game one.

Oxford’s six on the floor appeared to be full of jitters and the Storm took advantage as they continued to build on their 23-11 lead. That was until the Blackhawks’ Allison Beckwith dumped the ball over the net. Oxford started to cut into the UV margin but the Storm finished the first game with a final of 25-15.