Oxford Halloween parade results

OXFORD – There was an excellent turnout for the Annual Oxford Lions Club Halloween Parade held Sunday October 28th at the Oxford Fire Station. We had approximately 55 entrants. Cider and Donuts were provided by the Oxford Lions Club. The MC was Jim Baldwin, who also provided the music with Jim “Radar” Ross at the controls. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd were awarded for 7 categories. The judging of the costumes was done by the Oxford High School Honor Society. Thank you to everyone in the community for supporting this event every year.