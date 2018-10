The Midstate Athletic Conference (MAC) recently announced the 2018 boys soccer season all-stars. Players were selected by league coaches. The MAC girls all-stars will be announced following the conclusion of the Unatego Spartans’ season. After last night’s 2-1 win over top-seeded Groton, the Spartans move into the New York State Quarterfinal round.

League Champions: Greene

Coach of the Year: Justin Preston (Walton)