Veterans services presentation at Coventry Town Museum

COVENTRY – The Coventry Town Museum will host a presentation to honor and remember veterans at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30.

The presentation will serve to remember and honor veterans and offer information about the serves and programs available to veterans and their families.

Located in the community meeting room of the Coventryville Congregational Church, the program will be presented by The Vet Center, the Chenango County Veterans Service Agency, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.


