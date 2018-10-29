Trojans take down heavily favored Warriors in Class D Section IV semifinals

Dan Gilmore Photo

JOHNSON CITY – The Greene Trojans pulled off the biggest upset of the season, beating the previously undefeated Sidney Warriors 24-23 in Saturday’s Class D, Section IV semifinal game held at Johnson City High School.

The boys of Greene didn’t the win as an upset through.

“I think it was an upset to most outside of our players,” said said Trojans’ head coach Dave Gorton. “We have lost a few close games in odd plays against them recently so we felt confident we would win. Our boys expected to win the game and I don’t think our players think it’s an upset. All the coaches are very proud of our players.”

The Trojans’ defense forced Sidney’s quarterback Ryan Harris to his second lowest yard and completion total of the season, allowing the QB to record 236 yards passing on 15 of 30 attempts. Greene picked off five of Harris’ passes, matching his interception total through the regular season.