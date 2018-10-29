Crimson Knights claim first Section IV title since 2006; Afton scores 11 in shut out win

GREENE – Madison Baciuska and Casey East combined for six of their team’s 11 goals scored as the Afton Crimson Knights captured the Section IV Class B field hockey title Friday evening, the first for the program since 2006, when they won at the Class C level.

The Crimson Knights scored their first goal just 39 seconds into in the game as East dribbled into the box and rifled home a shot from close range. Following the first goal, Afton came away with an additional six in the half, ending the first 30 minutes of play with a 7-0 lead.

“One of the goals we set coming into this game was to score within the first five minutes,” said Crimson Knights’ head coach Josh Conover. “We wanted to make an impact immediately and to score in the first 39 seconds was pretty good.”