Veterans services presentation at Coventry Town Museum

COVENTRY – The Coventry Town Museum will host a presentation to honor and remember veterans at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30.

The presentation will serve to remember and honor veterans and offer information about the serves and programs available to veterans and their families.

Located in the community meeting room of the Coventryville Congregational Church, the program will be presented by The Vet Center, the Chenango County Veterans Service Agency, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A media release from the Coventry Museum states, "Let us remember with pride the unique history of our area's men (and some women) who volunteered to serve this nation in 'the Great War.'"

Representatives from Veteran Service Agencies will be present at the program as part of a resource table to assist with signing up for a number of veterans services. The veterans service representative presentation will include Coordinator for an area Vet Center Connie Studgeon and Chenango County Veterans Service Officer Joe Coe.

A pop-up museum display wall of photographs, drawings, maps, and documents related to World War I, and featured honoree PFC Joseph G. Stark. An interactive presentation will include a brief presentation on the life, family and military service of PFC Stark.

A VFW officer will be selling Veterans Day poppies at the presentation, and an American Legion Officer will sell green remembrance porch light bulbs.

Organizers note the program will leave plenty of time for questions, answers, and one on one help.

For more information, call (607) 639-4073 or email agoldcrow@aol.com.