Artist describes the importance of Norwich's annual Pumpkin Festival

NORWICH – In an interview, a local artist who works to provide the, "Wow Factor," at each of Norwich's Pumpkin Festivals discussed his carvings, his inspirations, and his reason for returning to Pumpkin Fest every year.

Riis Gramstad works at GE Aviation and is a six year veteran of 3D pumpkin carving whose main responsibility in Norwich's Pumpkin Festival is to design and build the main display on East Park.

"If you've been to pumpkin fest the last couple years you've probably seen the dragon and the giant spider," said Gramstad. "I designed those displays, carved the details, and with the help of many gracious volunteers, worked to build and bring the rest of those designs to fruition."

Gramstad said besides the main design, he also enjoys live carving under the gazebo with fellow artist Mark Ross, and he has enjoyed the Pumpkin Festival for approximately 20 years.

"For the last 20 years, 5 years short of a quarter century, Pumpkin Fest has been the unofficial end of the season outdoor event downtown, and it's been operated by a small group of volunteers with the sole purpose of providing a free family festival for the community to enjoy," he said. "When you stop to think about the big events that go on in Norwich throughout the year, I guarantee Pumpkin Fest is one of those that instantly comes to mind."