Frank Speziale photo

NBT Bank employees in Norwich were hard at work carving over 200 pumpkins on Thursday in an effort to contribute as many as possible to the 20th Norwich Pumpkin Festival, taking place this Friday and Saturday. Pictured here, NBT Bank staff members Lexi Polatcher, Kim Hesse, Jen Andrews, Annette Burns, Rhonda Fairbanks, Kris Harris, Jess Phillips, Tasha Furman and Kelly Gleason with their pumpkins.