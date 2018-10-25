Father now facing homicide charges over his daughters death

NORWICH – A Norwich father accused of assaulting his toddler daughter, who died in hospital the following day, is now facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

Devan Ellsworth, 28, of Norwich was indicted Wednesday by a Chenango County grand jury for second degree manslaughter, a C class felony, and criminally negligent homicide, an E class felony.

The Chenango County Public Defender's Office was assigned the case. The office had no comment Thursday morning, saying they needed time to review the new charges.

District Attorney Joseph McBride also decline to comment on the details of the case saying it would be handled in court.

“Mr. Ellsworth will appear in court for his arraignment shortly and more discussions about the case will take place then. This case has been a tragedy for the community,” said McBride.