The Norwich Cyclones D-Team will head to Sauquoit Valley on Saturday, October 27 for the 2018 Tri-Valley Football Championship. The team made up of 7, 8 and 9 year olds from Norwich will take on Utica Bulldogs, a team they lost to earlier this season. Currently, the Cyclones are 5-2 and are the second-seed. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.